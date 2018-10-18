Mojo NixonBorn 2 August 1957
Mojo Nixon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51c97459-9a39-413b-9aef-9dc36e97e615
Mojo Nixon Biography (Wikipedia)
Mojo Nixon (born Neill Kirby McMillan, Jr.; August 2, 1957) is an American psychobilly musician. He has officially retired from playing live and recording, though he does host several radio shows on Sirius Satellite Radio and has come out of retirement for one-time events, such as an event to support fellow musician Kinky Friedman's candidacy for Texas governor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mojo Nixon Tracks
Sort by
Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two Headed Love Child - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two Headed Love Child - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two Headed Love Child - Mean Fiddler 1989
Louisiana Lip Lock - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
Louisiana Lip Lock - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louisiana Lip Lock - Mean Fiddler 1989
Tallahassee - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
Tallahassee - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tallahassee - Mean Fiddler 1989
23 Mile Ride - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
23 Mile Ride - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
23 Mile Ride - Mean Fiddler 1989
Elvis Is Everywhere
Mojo Nixon
Elvis Is Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elvis Is Everywhere
Last played on
Elvis Is Everywhere - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
Elvis Is Everywhere - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elvis Is Everywhere - Mean Fiddler 1989
Last played on
We Gotta Have More Soul - Mean Fiddler 1989
Mojo Nixon
We Gotta Have More Soul - Mean Fiddler 1989
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Gotta Have More Soul - Mean Fiddler 1989
Last played on
Christmas Christmas
Mojo Nixon
Christmas Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Christmas
Last played on
Mojo Nixon Links
Back to artist