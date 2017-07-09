Frankie RandallBorn 11 January 1938. Died 28 December 2014
Frankie Randall
1938-01-11
Frankie Randall Biography (Wikipedia)
Frankie Randall (born Franklin Joseph "Frank" Lisbona; January 11, 1938 – December 28, 2014) was an American singer, dancer, songwriter, vocalist, actor, and comedian. His acting credits include The Dean Martin Summer Show and Day of the Wolves.
Frankie Randall Tracks
