Lord HuronFormed 2010
Lord Huron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p037h9gc.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51c76d97-0635-433c-b26d-66beb81657f8
Lord Huron Biography (Wikipedia)
Lord Huron is an American indie folk band based in Los Angeles. The group's debut album, Lonesome Dreams, was released in 2012 on Iamsound in the US and Play It Again Sam in UK and Ireland in January 2013. The band’s name was inspired by Lake Huron, the lake which band founder Ben Schneider grew up visiting, where he would spend evenings playing music around the campfire. The band's third album, Vide Noir, was released on April 20, 2018.
Lord Huron Tracks
I Will Be Back One Day
Lord Huron
I Will Be Back One Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
I Will Be Back One Day
Last played on
Wait By The River
Lord Huron
Wait By The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Fool For Love
Lord Huron
Fool For Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Fool For Love
Last played on
The Night We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Lord Huron
The Night We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
The Night We Met (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Last played on
The Night We Met
Lord Huron
The Night We Met
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050qtg7.jpglink
The Night We Met
Last played on
Lullaby
Lord Huron
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
Louisa
Lord Huron
Louisa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Louisa
Last played on
La Belle Fleur Sauvage
Lord Huron
La Belle Fleur Sauvage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
La Belle Fleur Sauvage
Last played on
Love Like Ghosts
Lord Huron
Love Like Ghosts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Love Like Ghosts
Last played on
Hurricane (Johnny's theme)
Lord Huron
Hurricane (Johnny's theme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034pq4z.jpglink
Hurricane (Johnny's theme)
Last played on
Time To Run
Lord Huron
Time To Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Time To Run
Last played on
Ends Of The Earth
Lord Huron
Ends Of The Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Ends Of The Earth
Last played on
Meet Me In The Woods
Lord Huron
Meet Me In The Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02rmwc4.jpglink
Meet Me In The Woods
Last played on
Hurricane
Lord Huron
Hurricane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037h9gc.jpglink
Hurricane
Last played on
