Zhou XuanBorn 1 August 1918. Died 22 September 1957
Zhou Xuan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1918-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51c3f650-25bc-4ea9-b25a-ef600af6ef80
Zhou Xuan Biography (Wikipedia)
Zhou Xuan (Chinese: 周璇; pinyin: Zhōu Xuán; born Su Pu simplified Chinese: 苏璞; traditional Chinese: 蘇璞; pinyin: Sū pú; August 1, 1918 – September 22, 1957), also romanized as Chow Hsuan, was an iconic Chinese singer and film actress. By the 1940s, she had become one of China's Seven Great Singing Stars. She was the best known of the seven, nicknamed the "Golden Voice", and had a concurrent movie career until 1954. She recorded more than 200 songs and appeared in over 40 films in her career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zhou Xuan Tracks
Sort by
Blooming Flowers and the Full Moon (Hua Hao Yue Yuan)
Zhou Xuan
Blooming Flowers and the Full Moon (Hua Hao Yue Yuan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zhou Xuan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist