Zhou Xuan (Chinese: 周璇; pinyin: Zhōu Xuán; born Su Pu simplified Chinese: 苏璞; traditional Chinese: 蘇璞; pinyin: Sū pú; August 1, 1918 – September 22, 1957), also romanized as Chow Hsuan, was an iconic Chinese singer and film actress. By the 1940s, she had become one of China's Seven Great Singing Stars. She was the best known of the seven, nicknamed the "Golden Voice", and had a concurrent movie career until 1954. She recorded more than 200 songs and appeared in over 40 films in her career.