The StampedersRock, Canada. Formed 1965
The Stampeders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51c30cee-2ba0-46c7-9715-adbcddcfe40b
The Stampeders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stampeders are a Canadian rock trio, consisting of Rich Dodson (guitar, vocals), Ronnie King (bass, vocals), and Kim Berly (drums, vocals).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stampeders Tracks
Sort by
Sweet City Woman
The Stampeders
Sweet City Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet City Woman
Last played on
The Stampeders Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist