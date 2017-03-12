Chris DuarteBorn 16 February 1963
Chris Duarte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51c05f02-ea85-49dc-ac62-5cccd32ee0b3
Chris Duarte Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Duarte (born February 16, 1963) is an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Duarte plays a style of Texas blues-rock that draws on elements of jazz, blues, and rock and roll. In his own words, his musical style is a combination of "rockin' blues" and "punk blues." He is signed to Shrapnel Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Duarte Tracks
Sort by
My Way Down
Chris Duarte
My Way Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Way Down
Last played on
Another Man
Chris Duarte
Another Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Man
Last played on
Chris Duarte Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist