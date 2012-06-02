360Australian rapper. Born 12 July 1986
360 Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew James Colwell (born 12 July 1986), better known by his stage name 360, is an Australian hip hop recording artist. He has released four studio albums: What You See Is What You Get (2008); Falling & Flying (2011), which peaked at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified platinum; Utopia (2014), and "Vintage modern" (2017). 360's second album provided four charting singles, including "Boys like You", which peaked at No. 3 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was certified 4× platinum. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2012, he received six nominations and won the 'Breakthrough Artist – Release' award for Falling & Flying, while Styalz Fuego won the ARIA 'Producer of the Year' Artisan award for the same album.
360 Tracks
