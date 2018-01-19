Alcione Dias Nazareth (born November 21, 1947) is also known as, "Alcione", and "A Marrom" (English: "the brown one") and is one of the most successful female samba singers, or sambistas, in Brazil. She first gained international recognition in the late 1970 and has had nineteen gold records, as well as five platinum and a double platinum records.

In 1987, she dedicated the song João de Deus (John of God) to Pope John Paul II and 500,000 people during his second visit to Brazil.