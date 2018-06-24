Oscar LevantBorn 27 December 1906. Died 14 August 1972
Oscar Levant
1906-12-27
Oscar Levant Biography (Wikipedia)
Oscar Levant (December 27, 1906 – August 14, 1972) was an American concert pianist, composer, music conductor, bestselling author, radio game show panelist and personality, television talk show host, and actor. He was as famous for his mordant character and witticisms, on the radio and in movies and television, as for his music.
That's Entertainment
Jack Buchanan
That's Entertainment
That's Entertainment
Last played on
Blame it on my youth
Oscar Levant
Blame it on my youth
Blame it on my youth
Last played on
By Strauss
Gene Kelly
By Strauss
By Strauss
Last played on
I Love Louisa
Fred Astaire
I Love Louisa
I Love Louisa
Last played on
Weekend In The Country
Fred Astaire
Weekend In The Country
Weekend In The Country
Last played on
Prelude No 3 (Three Preludes)
George Gershwin
Prelude No 3 (Three Preludes)
Prelude No 3 (Three Preludes)
Last played on
Blame it on my youth
Oscar Levant
Blame it on my youth
Blame it on my youth
Last played on
Rhapsody in Blue – opening
Oscar Levant
Rhapsody in Blue – opening
Rhapsody in Blue – opening
Last played on
Lady, play your mandolin
Roy Fox Band, Oscar Levant & Al Bowlly
Lady, play your mandolin
Lady, play your mandolin
Performer
Last played on
Blame It On My Youth
Oscar Levant
Blame It On My Youth
Blame It On My Youth
Last played on
Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra, Third Movement (feat. Oscar Levant, New Symphony Orchestra of London & Johnny Green)
George Gershwin
Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra, Third Movement (feat. Oscar Levant, New Symphony Orchestra of London & Johnny Green)
Concerto in F for Piano and Orchestra, Third Movement (feat. Oscar Levant, New Symphony Orchestra of London & Johnny Green)
Tra-la-la (This Time It's Really Love) (feat. Ira Gershwin, Oscar Levant & Gene Kelly)
George Gershwin
Tra-la-la (This Time It's Really Love) (feat. Ira Gershwin, Oscar Levant & Gene Kelly)
Tra-la-la (This Time It's Really Love) (feat. Ira Gershwin, Oscar Levant & Gene Kelly)
Fascinating rhythm (feat. Oscar Levant)
George Gershwin
Fascinating rhythm (feat. Oscar Levant)
Fascinating rhythm (feat. Oscar Levant)
