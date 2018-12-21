Christina RossettiBorn 5 December 1830. Died 29 December 1894
Christina Rossetti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1830-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51b77482-6a96-4c3e-850d-6bbd54283716
Christina Rossetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Christina Georgina Rossetti (5 December 1830 – 29 December 1894) was an English poet who wrote a variety of romantic, devotional, and children's poems. She is famous for writing "Goblin Market" and "Remember". She also wrote the words of two Christmas carols well known in the British Isles: "In the Bleak Midwinter", later set to music by Gustav Holst and by Harold Darke, and "Love Came Down at Christmas", also set by Harold Darke and other composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christina Rossetti Tracks
Sort by
In the bleak midwinter
Harold Edwin Darke
In the bleak midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgzq.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter
Singer
Last played on
Remember
Christina Rossetti
Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Remember
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
St Chad's Cathedral Choir
In the bleak midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak midwinter
Choir
Last played on
Love Came Down At Christmas (feat. Exultate Singers & Lochrian Ensemble)
David Ogden
Love Came Down At Christmas (feat. Exultate Singers & Lochrian Ensemble)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Came Down At Christmas (feat. Exultate Singers & Lochrian Ensemble)
Featured Artist
Choir
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Gustav Holst
In the bleak midwinter (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03bv3ty.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter (feat. Choirs of The Christmas Big Sing & The Big Sing Orchestra)
Conductor
Featured Artist
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Harold Edwin Darke
In the bleak midwinter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j7v0.jpglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Mary-Jess
In the bleak midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
Back to artist