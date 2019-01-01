Zhané
Zhané Biography (Wikipedia)
Zhané (pronounced Jah-Nay) was an American R&B/hip hop soul duo, best known for their 1993 hit "Hey Mr. D.J.", which reached No. 6 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Other popular hits include "Groove Thang" (U.S. No. 17) and minor hit "Sending My Love," both released in 1994. The group was part of Queen Latifah's Flavor Unit collective.
Zhané Tracks
Hey Mr. D.J.
Hey Mr. D.J.
Groove Thang
Groove Thang
It's A Party (feat. Zhané)
It's A Party (feat. Zhané)
Hey DJ
Hey DJ
Request Line
Request Line
