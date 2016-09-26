JEFF the BrotherhoodFormed 2001
JEFF the Brotherhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51b13b20-dc03-4d51-8c6d-f3b0c52476a6
JEFF the Brotherhood Biography (Wikipedia)
JEFF the Brotherhood is an American two-piece rock band consisting of brothers Jake and Jamin Orrall, hailing from Nashville, Tennessee. Their style has been described by music writers as containing elements of psychedelic rock, garage rock, punk and pop. They have released five original LPs on the label Infinity Cat, one live album on Third Man Records, and assorted singles and splits with noted artists such as Ty Segall, Best Coast, and Screaming Females. They tour extensively and have played shows across the United States and internationally.
JEFF the Brotherhood Tracks
Sort by
Idiot
JEFF the Brotherhood
Idiot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Idiot
Last played on
Leave me out
JEFF the Brotherhood
Leave me out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave me out
Last played on
Bone Jam
JEFF the Brotherhood
Bone Jam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bone Jam
Last played on
Heavy Days
JEFF the Brotherhood
Heavy Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavy Days
Last played on
Sixpack
JEFF the Brotherhood
Sixpack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sixpack
Last played on
Whatever I Want
JEFF the Brotherhood
Whatever I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whatever I Want
Last played on
Heavy Krishna
JEFF the Brotherhood
Heavy Krishna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavy Krishna
Last played on
Hypnotic Mind
JEFF the Brotherhood
Hypnotic Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hypnotic Mind
Last played on
Wood Ox
JEFF the Brotherhood
Wood Ox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wood Ox
Last played on
Stay Up Late
JEFF the Brotherhood
Stay Up Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv8zr.jpglink
Stay Up Late
Last played on
Diamond Way
JEFF the Brotherhood
Diamond Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond Way
Last played on
Cool Out
JEFF the Brotherhood
Cool Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Out
Last played on
Mellow Out
JEFF the Brotherhood
Mellow Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mellow Out
Last played on
U Got The Look
JEFF the Brotherhood
U Got The Look
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
U Got The Look
Last played on
Growing
JEFF the Brotherhood
Growing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Growing
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-24T10:15:01
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
