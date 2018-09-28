Benjamin BookerBorn 14 June 1989
Benjamin Booker
1989-06-14
Benjamin Booker Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Booker (born Benjamin Roderick Evans; June 14, 1989) is an American musician, singer, songwriter and guitarist. He cites The Gun Club, Blind Willie Johnson and T. Rex as influences. His music was described by the Chicago Tribune as "a raw brand of blues/boogie/soul,", by The Independent as "frenzied guitar-strumming and raw, soulful vocals that are hair-raising in intensity" and by SPIN as "bright, furious, explosive garage rock."
Benjamin Booker Tracks
Violent Shiver
Violent Shiver
Witness (feat. Mavis Staples)
Witness (feat. Mavis Staples)
Believe
Believe
Motivation
Motivation
Witness
Witness
Off The Ground
Off The Ground
Right On You
Right On You
Witness
Witness
Violent Shiver (Glastonbury 2015)
Violent Shiver (Glastonbury 2015)
Wicked Waters
Wicked Waters
Have You Seen My Son?
Have You Seen My Son?
Always Waiting
Always Waiting
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T09:56:20
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
