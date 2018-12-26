Lee GarrettBorn 1 September 1948
Lee Garrett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51b06929-9d83-4071-a545-e48bcf2b6370
Lee Garrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lee Garrett (born June 30, 1943, Mississippi) is an American rhythm and blues singer-songwriter, most famous for co-writing the song "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lee Garrett Tracks
Sort by
You're My Everything
Lee Garrett
You're My Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're My Everything
Last played on
I Can't Break The Habit
Lee Garrett
I Can't Break The Habit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Break The Habit
Last played on
Lee Garrett Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist