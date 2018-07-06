Adam Freeland (born 7 August 1973) is an English record producer and DJ. He is also the owner and creative director of the record label Marine Parade, which has released material by artists including Evil Nine, ILS, Alex Metric and Jape. Born in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, he first began DJing in 1991, originally mixing deep house and later drum and bass. After becoming an in-demand DJ around Britain, he released his first mix album Coastal Breaks (1996) and formed the electronic music duo Tsunami One with Kevin Beber. From 1999 to 2001 Adam hosted a show on Friday night on London's Kiss 100 FM. In 2000, he released his debut studio album, Now & Them.

Freeland is also one third of The Acid. The band consists of Californian producer, composer, professor of music technology, Steve Nalepa and the Australian, Los Angeles based artist, RY X. On 14 April 2013, the band released their debut self-titled EP, along with a video for the track "Basic Instinct". On 7 July 2014, the band released their debut album entitled Liminal on Infectious Music (UK) and Mute (US).