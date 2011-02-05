Smoke RingFormed 1966
Smoke Ring
1966
Smoke Ring Biography (Wikipedia)
The Smoke Ring was a rock band from Norfolk, Nebraska active in the 1960s. It was formed from two previous regionally popular rock and roll groups, Little Joe & the Ramrods and The Strollers. They had strong regional success but charted only one national hit, 1969's "No, Not Much".
