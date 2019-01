Kleber Cavalcante Gomes, or Criolo (São Paulo, September 5, 1975), is a Brazilian rapper and soul singer. With a career starting in 1989, he was originally known in Brazil as the creator of Rinha dos MC's, but has gained worldwide attention for his solo work and, in particular, the album Nó Na Orelha.

