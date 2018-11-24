Koushik
Koushik Biography (Wikipedia)
Koushik Ghosh (known professionally simply as Koushik) is a Bengali-Canadian electronic musician from Dundas, Ontario. Koushik is signed to Stones Throw Records and has released a collection of singles and EPs from 2001–2005 on that label, Be With (2005), and the debut full length, Out my Window (2008). He has worked with Four Tet, Caribou, and remixed Madvillain.
