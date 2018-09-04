Alexandre Rabinovitch-BarakovskyBorn 30 March 1945
Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky
1945-03-30
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky (born 30 March 1945) is a Russian-born composer who lives in Switzerland. He is one of the first composers of minimalism (from 1969); "La Belle Musique N.3" (1977) is the first work for orchestra in the minimalist field. He emigrated to Paris from Moscow in 1974, and now lives in Switzerland.
Tracks
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Robert Schumann
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Adagio and Allegro in A flat major, Op 70
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Robert Schumann
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Andante & Variations in B flat for 2 pianos, 2 cellos & horn, op. 46
Valse (Suite No 2 for two pianos, Op 17)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Valse (Suite No 2 for two pianos, Op 17)
Valse (Suite No 2 for two pianos, Op 17)
Musique Populaire for two pianos
Martha Argerich
Musique Populaire for two pianos
Musique Populaire for two pianos
Piano Concerto No. 19 In F Major, K.459
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 19 In F Major, K.459
Piano Concerto No. 19 In F Major, K.459
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (3rd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (3rd mvt)
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 54 (3rd mvt)
Triple Concerto in C major, Op 56 (3rd mvt)
Renaud Capuçon
Triple Concerto in C major, Op 56 (3rd mvt)
Triple Concerto in C major, Op 56 (3rd mvt)
Suite No.2, Op.17 - Valse
Sergei Rachmaninov
Suite No.2, Op.17 - Valse
Suite No.2, Op.17 - Valse
La Valse - choreographic poem, arr. for 2 pianos [orig. for orchestra]
Maurice Ravel
La Valse - choreographic poem, arr. for 2 pianos [orig. for orchestra]
La Valse - choreographic poem, arr. for 2 pianos [orig. for orchestra]
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (3rd mvt)
Martha Argerich
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (3rd mvt)
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (3rd mvt)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn for Two Pianos, Op. 56b
Martha Argerich
Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn for Two Pianos, Op. 56b
Variations on a Theme by Joseph Haydn for Two Pianos, Op. 56b
Piano Quintet
Krista Bennion, César Franck, Александр Рабинович-Бараковский, Lukas Hagen, Tabea Zimmermann & Clemens Hagen
Piano Quintet
Piano Quintet
Suite no. 2 Op.17 for 2 pianos (feat. Martha Argerich & Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Suite no. 2 Op.17 for 2 pianos (feat. Martha Argerich & Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky)
Suite no. 2 Op.17 for 2 pianos (feat. Martha Argerich & Alexandre Rabinovitch-Barakovsky)
