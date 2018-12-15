The Tamperer featuring MayaGroup. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2000
The Tamperer featuring Maya
1998
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tamperer featuring Maya was an Italian dance music group consisting of Italian record producers Mario Fargetta and Alex Farolfi, and American singer Maya Days. Later, Giuliano Saglia and GianLuca Mensi would join the project. It achieved European success in 1998 with the chart-topping single "Feel It".
Tracks
If You Buy This Record Your Life Will Be Better
The Tamperer featuring Maya
If You Buy This Record Your Life Will Be Better
Can You Feel It
The Tamperer featuring Maya
Can You Feel It
Can You Feel It
