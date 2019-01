The Tamperer featuring Maya was an Italian dance music group consisting of Italian record producers Mario Fargetta and Alex Farolfi, and American singer Maya Days. Later, Giuliano Saglia and GianLuca Mensi would join the project. It achieved European success in 1998 with the chart-topping single "Feel It".

