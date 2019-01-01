Willie DBorn 1 November 1966
William James Dennis (born November 1, 1966, in Houston, Texas) is an American rapper, entrepreneur, investor, and advice columnist better known by his stage name Willie D. He is best known as the lead member of the pioneering rap group from Houston, the Geto Boys, alongside Bushwick Bill and Scarface.
