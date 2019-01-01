ArckanumFormed 1993
Arckanum was a Swedish black metal project formed in 1993 by Johan "Shamaatae" Lahger, who was the only constant member. Shamaatae is also an author of occult literature and writes under the names Vexior/Ekortu. His first published work, titled PANPARADOX, was released the 13th of July 2009 by Ixaxaar. His second book, GULLVEIGARBÓK, was released on December 2010 by Fall of Man. His third book was published on December, 21st 2014 called Þursakyngi, it is said to be a "book series" with each book dedicated to the Thursatru tradition. As of 2018, he has published multiple books and has many more to come. He put the band to rest in favour for his authorship.
