The Lively Ones are an instrumental surf rock band from USA, active in Southern California in the 1960s. They played live mostly in California and Arizona. They recorded for Del-Fi records with production from Bob Keane. They recorded mostly cover songs, but there were a few originals.
Their 1963 song "Surf Rider" (written by Nokie Edwards from The Ventures) was featured in the final sequence as well as the end credits of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
They are best known with these members:
Currently, John Benton plays rhythm/alternate lead guitar and Tracy Sands plays bass guitar. Recent live shows have featured Earthman on rhythm/alternate lead guitar.
