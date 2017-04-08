Secret CompanyBritish Pop/Rock band. Formed 2012
Secret Company
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01w6qn2.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/519e5848-acef-4913-a42f-9e80a86e1b7e
Secret Company Tracks
Sort by
Final Wish
Secret Company
Final Wish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qn2.jpglink
Final Wish
Last played on
Alive
Secret Company
Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qn2.jpglink
Alive
Last played on
Midnight Rush
Secret Company
Midnight Rush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qn2.jpglink
Midnight Rush
Last played on
Saviour
Secret Company
Saviour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01w6qn2.jpglink
Saviour
Last played on
Back to artist