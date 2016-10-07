Dmitri ShostakovichBorn 25 September 1906. Died 9 August 1975
Dmitri Shostakovich Biography (Wikipedia)
Dmitri Dmitriyevich Shostakovich (Russian: Дми́трий Дми́триевич Шостако́вич , Dmitriy Dmitrievich Shostakovich,; 25 September [O.S. 12 September] 1906 – 9 August 1975) was a Russian composer and pianist. He is regarded as one of the major composers of the 20th century.
Shostakovich achieved fame in the Soviet Union under the patronage of Soviet chief of staff Mikhail Tukhachevsky, but later had a complex and difficult relationship with the government. Nevertheless, he received accolades and state awards and served in the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR (1947) and the Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union (from 1962 until his death).
A polystylist, Shostakovich developed a hybrid voice, combining a variety of different musical techniques into his works. His music is characterized by sharp contrasts, elements of the grotesque, and ambivalent tonality; the composer was also heavily influenced by the neo-classical style pioneered by Igor Stravinsky, and (especially in his symphonies) by the late Romanticism of Gustav Mahler.
Building a Library explores recordings of Shostakovich's 11th Symphony in G minor.
Shostakovich: Symphony No.11 in G minor, Op.103 ‘The Year 1905’
Shostakovich's Symphony No. 2, commissioned for the 10th anniversary of the Revolution.
"A toe-curling poem in praise of Lenin..."
Dedicated to the violinist David Oistrakh who praised its solo part as 'Shakespearean'; the concerto's demonic Scherzo gives its soloist plenty of opportunity for virtuosity.
Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor – excerpt (2017)
Sheku (cello) and Isata (piano) perform the Allegro from the Cello Sonata in D minor.
A family thing: Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason play Shostakovich live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
Stephen Johnson explores the Preludes and Fugues of Bach and Shostakovich.
Preludes and Fugues
