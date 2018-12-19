Jimmy Page Biography (Wikipedia)
James Patrick Page OBE (born 9 January 1944) is an English musician, songwriter, and record producer who achieved international success as the guitarist and founder of the rock band Led Zeppelin.
Page began his career as a studio session musician in London and, by the mid-1960s, alongside Big Jim Sullivan, was one of the most sought-after session guitarists in Britain. He was a member of the Yardbirds from 1966 to 1968. In late 1968, he founded Led Zeppelin.
Page is widely considered to be one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time. Rolling Stone magazine has described Page as "the pontiff of power riffing" and ranked him number three in their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time", behind Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton respectively. In 2010, he was ranked number two in Gibson's list of "Top 50 Guitarists of All Time" and, in 2007, number four on Classic Rock's "100 Wildest Guitar Heroes". He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice; once as a member of the Yardbirds (1992) and once as a member of Led Zeppelin (1995).
Jimmy Page Tracks
Sort by
Come With Me (feat. Jimmy Page)
Black Dog
Nobody's Fault But Mine
Rock & Roll
She Just Satisfies
Thankyou (live)
No Quarter (live)
Four Sticks (Live)
Beck's Bolero
Shining In The Light
Gallows Pole (Live)
A Certain Girl
Lucifer Rising (Take 4)
House Of Love
Mama Don't Allow
Blues Anthem
