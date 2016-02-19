Soft MachineFormed September 1966. Disbanded August 1984
1966-09
Soft Machine are an English rock and jazz band from Canterbury formed in mid-1966, named after the novel The Soft Machine by William S. Burroughs. They were one of the central bands in the Canterbury scene. Though they achieved little commercial success, they are considered by critics to have been influential in rock music, Dave Lynch at AllMusic called them "one of the more influential bands of their era, and certainly one of the most influential underground ones."
Facelift/Mousetrap/Noisette/Backwards/Mousetrap Reprise (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 10 Jun 1969)
Love Makes Sweet Music
Love Makes Sweet Music
Why Are We Sleeping?
Why Are We Sleeping?
Life On Bridges
Life On Bridges
Broken Hill
Broken Hill
Hidden Details
Hidden Details
Drifting White
Drifting White
Clarence In Wonderland (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
We Know What You Mean (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
Feelin' Reelin' Squeelin'
Feelin' Reelin' Squeelin'
Soft Space Part One
Soft Space Part One
Why Are We Sleeping? (Remastered)
Why Are We Sleeping? (Remastered)
As Long As He Lies Perfectly Still
As Long As He Lies Perfectly Still
Dada Was Here
Dada Was Here
Out-Bloody-Rageous
So Boot If At All
So Boot If At All
Why Am I So Short?
Why Am I So Short?
Fanfare/All White/Slightly All The Time (Radio 1, Paris Theatre, 20 Jul 1972)
Hullo Der
Hullo Der
I'm So Low
I'm So Low
Hope For Happiness (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
A Certain Kind (Radio 1, John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1967)
Esther's Nosejob
Esther's Nosejob
Pataphysical Introduction Pt.I
Pataphysical Introduction Pt.I
Nexus
Nexus
Joy Of A Toy
Joy Of A Toy
We Did It Again
We Did It Again
Teeth
Teeth
Pig
Pig
Hope For Happiness
Hope For Happiness
Upcoming Events
2
Aug
2019
Soft Machine, Hawklords and The Fierce and the Dead
Mt. Ephraim Gardens, Canterbury, UK
11
Oct
2019
Soft Machine
Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
13
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
