Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, normally shortened to Odd Future, is an American hip hop collective formed in Los Angeles in 2007. The collective was originally formed by Tyler, the Creator, Hodgy, Left Brain, Casey Veggies, The Super 3, and Jasper Dolphin. Later members include Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, Domo Genesis, Mike G, and Syd. Outside music, Odd Future had an Adult Swim skit show called Loiter Squad and a clothing line named Golf Wang. Since 2015, the collective has been largely inactive as a unit. Many have speculated that the collective has broken up, although this has never been affirmatively announced.
Tracks
Oldie
Oldie
Oldie
Hcapd
Hcapd
Hcapd
Rella
Rella
Rella
Ya Know (Feat. The Internet)
Ya Know (Feat. The Internet)
B*tches
B*tches
B*tches
White (feat. Frank Ocean)
White (feat. Frank Ocean)
White (feat. Frank Ocean)
P (feat. Tyler The Creator & Hodgy Beats)
P (feat. Tyler The Creator & Hodgy Beats)
P (feat. Tyler The Creator & Hodgy Beats)
NY (Ned Flander) (Feat. Hodgy Beats & Tyler the Creator)
NY (Ned Flander) (Feat. Hodgy Beats & Tyler the Creator)
Wu Tang Yonkers Freestyle
Wu Tang Yonkers Freestyle
Wu Tang Yonkers Freestyle
Lame
Lame
Lame
Sandwitches in session for Zane Lowe
Sandwitches in session for Zane Lowe
Sandwitches
Sandwitches
Sandwitches
Sandwitches (Maida Vale Live Session)
Sandwitches (Maida Vale Live Session)
Sandwitches (Maida Vale Live Session)
65 (Maida Vale Session)
65 (Maida Vale Session)
65 (Maida Vale Session)
65 <Maida Vale Session> <Double Check>
65 <Maida Vale Session> <Double Check>
Analogue (Maida Vale Session)
Analogue (Maida Vale Session)
Analogue (Maida Vale Session)
French
French
French
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/an9fhn
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T09:50:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y0h1j.jpg
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Zane Lowe Sessions: Odd Future
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er5v4f
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-05-03T09:50:26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013vsk4.jpg
3
May
2011
Zane Lowe Sessions: Odd Future
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
