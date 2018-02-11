Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, normally shortened to Odd Future, is an American hip hop collective formed in Los Angeles in 2007. The collective was originally formed by Tyler, the Creator, Hodgy, Left Brain, Casey Veggies, The Super 3, and Jasper Dolphin. Later members include Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, Domo Genesis, Mike G, and Syd. Outside music, Odd Future had an Adult Swim skit show called Loiter Squad and a clothing line named Golf Wang. Since 2015, the collective has been largely inactive as a unit. Many have speculated that the collective has broken up, although this has never been affirmatively announced.