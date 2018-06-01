Hitman Hyper
Hitman Hyper
Hitman Hyper Tracks
Overproof (feat. Jammz, Irha, Gods Gift, Capo Lee, Trigga & Hitman Hyper)
Terror Danjah
Red Card Riddim
Terror Danjah
Pepper Pot Riddim (feat. Hitman Hyper)
P Jam
Ain't Dead Yet (feat. Hitman Hyper & Steve Black)
Stormin
Hold it Down Remix (feat. Mercston, Hitman Hyper & King Rah)
Sharky Major
Say What I Like (feat. Meridian Dan, Milli Major, Prez T & Hitman Hyper)
Terror Danjah
Dead Battery
Hitman Hyper
Better Than I
Hitman Hyper
Better Than I (Cameo Special)
Hitman Hyper
