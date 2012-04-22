Paul DessauBorn 19 December 1894. Died 28 June 1979
Paul Dessau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1894-12-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/518bcca1-2dcd-4bd5-858f-319f1f9fc002
Paul Dessau Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Dessau (19 December 1894 – 28 June 1979) was a German composer and conductor.
The Marching Song (Mother Courage)
