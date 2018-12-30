Moya BrennanFormerly known as Máire Brennan. Born 4 August 1952
Moya Brennan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwmw.jpg
1952-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51823891-6035-4d6c-a007-b70a86747023
Moya Brennan Biography (Wikipedia)
Moya Brennan, born Máire Ní Bhraonáin, also known as Máire Brennan (born 4 August 1952), is an Irish folk singer, songwriter, harpist, and philanthropist. She is the older sister of Enya and Brídín Brennan. She began performing professionally in 1970 when her family formed the band Clannad, and is considered as the "First Lady of Celtic Music". Moya released her first solo album in 1992 called Máire, a successful venture. She has been nominated for two Grammys and has won an Emmy Award. She has recorded music for several soundtracks, including Titanic, To End All Wars and King Arthur.
Moya Brennan Tracks
God rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan
God rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
God rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
Last played on
Gabriels Message
Moya Brennan
Gabriels Message
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Gabriels Message
Last played on
Saltwater (feat. Moya Brennan)
Chicane
Chicane
Saltwater (feat. Moya Brennan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs4.jpglink
Saltwater (feat. Moya Brennan)
Last played on
Hear My Prayer
Moya Brennan
Hear My Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Hear My Prayer
Last played on
River of Songs
Moya Brennan
River of Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
River of Songs
Last played on
Do'n Pháiste Óg
Moya Brennan
Do'n Pháiste Óg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Do'n Pháiste Óg
Last played on
You're The One
Shane MacGowan
You're The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
You're The One
Last played on
Oiche Chiun
Moya Brennan
Oiche Chiun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Oiche Chiun
Last played on
Going Home
Moya Brennan
Going Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Going Home
Last played on
A Portrait Of My Life
Moya Brennan
A Portrait Of My Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
A Portrait Of My Life
Last played on
Change My World
Moya Brennan
Change My World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Change My World
Last played on
Nuair a Bhí Mé Óg
Moya Brennan
Nuair a Bhí Mé Óg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Nuair a Bhí Mé Óg
Last played on
Against The Wind
Moya Brennan
Against The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Against The Wind
Last played on
Saltwater (Kryder Remix) (feat. Moya Brennan)
Chicane
Chicane
Saltwater (Kryder Remix) (feat. Moya Brennan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs4.jpglink
Saltwater (Kryder Remix) (feat. Moya Brennan)
Last played on
To the Water
Moya Brennan
To the Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
To the Water
Last played on
An Mhaighdean Mara
Moya Brennan
An Mhaighdean Mara
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
An Mhaighdean Mara
Last played on
The Green Fields of Gaothdobhair
Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan
The Green Fields of Gaothdobhair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Mhorag 's na Horo Gheallaidh
Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan
Mhorag 's na Horo Gheallaidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Mhorag 's na Horo Gheallaidh
Last played on
Pilgrim's Way
Moya Brennan
Pilgrim's Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Pilgrim's Way
Last played on
Harry's Game
Moya Brennan
Harry's Game
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Harry's Game
Last played on
She moved through the fair
Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan
She moved through the fair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
She moved through the fair
Last played on
An Fharraige
Moya Brennan
An Fharraige
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
An Fharraige
Last played on
Carol of the Bells
Moya Brennan
Carol of the Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Love Came Down at Christmas
Moya Brennan
Moya Brennan
Love Came Down at Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Deck the halls
Moya Brennan
Deck the halls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Deck the halls
Last played on
Gone Are The Days
Moya Brennan
Gone Are The Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Gone Are The Days
Last played on
Down By the Sally Gardens
Moya Brennan
Down By the Sally Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwmw.jpglink
Down By the Sally Gardens
Last played on
