BudgieHard rock band from Cardiff, South Glamorgan, Wales. Formed 1967. Disbanded 2010
Budgie
1967
Budgie Biography (Wikipedia)
Budgie are a Welsh rock band from Cardiff. They are described by author Garry Sharpe-Young as one of the earliest heavy metal bands and a seminal influence to many acts of that scene, with fast, heavy rock (an influence on the new wave of British heavy metal (NWOBHM) and acts such as Metallica) being played as early as 1971. The band has been noted as "among the heaviest metal of its day".
Budgie Tracks
