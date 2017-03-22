John Schneider (born 1950) is an American classical guitarist. He performs in just intonation and well-temperament, including Pythagorean tuning, including works by Lou Harrison, LaMonte Young, John Cage, and Harry Partch. He often arranges pieces for guitar and other instruments such as harp or percussion.

Schneider is a professor of music at Los Angeles Pierce College, hosts the KPFK weekly radio program "Global Village", and is founder of MicroFest.

He is also the founder and musical director of Partch, an ensemble dedicated to the music of Harry Partch. With this ensemble, he won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Classical Compendium for Partch: Plectra & Percussion Dances (Bridge Records, 2014). He owns several copies of different instruments designed by Harry Partch as well as a collection of guitars with microtonal fretboards.

In 2015 he published a revised and enlarged edition of his book The Contemporary Guitar, which first appeared in 1985.