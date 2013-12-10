David Joseph Colditz (born August 13, 1991), commonly known as Dave Days, is a musician, entertainer and YouTube personality from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, currently living in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his YouTube channel featuring pop-punk covers and parodies of popular songs, as well as original songs. As of August 2017, Days' YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers, and has had more than 370 million views.