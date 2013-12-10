Dave DaysBorn 13 August 1991
David Joseph Colditz (born August 13, 1991), commonly known as Dave Days, is a musician, entertainer and YouTube personality from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, currently living in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for his YouTube channel featuring pop-punk covers and parodies of popular songs, as well as original songs. As of August 2017, Days' YouTube channel has over 1.5 million subscribers, and has had more than 370 million views.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
