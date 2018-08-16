Adam Searles (born 1 June 1981) is a British stage, film, and television actor. He has portrayed Gavroche in Les Misérables at the Palace Theatre, London, and played the original Artful Dodger in Cameron Mackintosh's 1994 production of Oliver! at the London Palladium. Adam opened the show in 1994 with Jonathan Pryce in the role of Fagin and was requested to close to show in 1998 with Jim Dale as Fagin.

Searles studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London and also appeared in the original performance of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Whistle Down The Wind at the Sydmonton Festival held at Lloyd Webber's country house, Sydmonton Court in 1995 and also featured in the Cameron Mackintosh's Gala Concert.. Hey Mr Producer and was part of the dream cast for Cameron Mackintosh's 10th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables.

Adam has since gone on to television work and in 2007 he appeared in Pantomime with Henry Winkler.

In 2011, Adam graduated from the Royal Academy of Music's Musical Theatre course. He was also one of the 2010 recipients of the BBC Musical Theatre Bursary Award.