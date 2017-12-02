Phil RyanBorn 21 October 1946. Died 30 April 2016
Phil Ryan
1946-10-21
Phil Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Phil Ryan (21 October 1946 – 30 April 2016) was a Welsh keyboardist and composer, best known for his work with Man and Pete Brown.
Phil Ryan Tracks
Walking Down This Lonely Street
