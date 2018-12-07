Alasdair Tait
Alasdair Tait Biography (Wikipedia)
Alasdair Tait is a Scottish cellist, teacher and Chief Executive & Artistic Director of Young Classical Artists Trust.
Alasdair Tait Performances & Interviews
Ailish Tynan, Alasdair Tait and James Baillieu perform Berlioz's 'La Captive' live on In Tune
Ailish Tynan, Alasdair Tait and James Baillieu perform Berlioz's 'La Captive' live on In Tune
Alasdair Tait Tracks
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Franz Schubert
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Scherzo and trio from Piano Quintet (D.667) in A major "Trout"
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (5th mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'The Trout' - 4th movement, Theme and Variations
La captive, Op 12
Hector Berlioz
La captive, Op 12
La captive, Op 12
Nahandove, ô belle Nahandove (from Chansons madécasses)
Maurice Ravel
Nahandove, ô belle Nahandove (from Chansons madécasses)
Nahandove, ô belle Nahandove (from Chansons madécasses)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (1st mvt)
La Captive, version III (for voice, cello and piano)
Ailish Tynan
La Captive, version III (for voice, cello and piano)
La Captive, version III (for voice, cello and piano)
