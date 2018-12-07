Ailish Tynan, Alasdair Tait and James Baillieu perform Berlioz's 'La Captive' live on In Tune

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pcyh2.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pcyh2.jpg

2016-03-29T10:51:00.000Z

Ailish Tynan, Alasdair Tait and James Baillieu perform Berlioz live on In Tune

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pczzb