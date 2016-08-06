Johnny GuarnieriBorn 23 March 1917. Died 7 January 1985
Johnny Guarnieri
1917-03-23
Johnny Guarnieri Biography (Wikipedia)
John Albert "Johnny" Guarnieri (March 23, 1917 – January 7, 1985) was an American jazz and stride pianist, born in New York City.
Johnny Guarnieri Tracks
Blues In My Condition
Cootie Williams
Blues In My Condition
Blues In My Condition
Last played on
Rockin' Chair
Louis Armstrong, Bobby Hackett, Jack Teagarden, Peanuts Hucko, Ernie Caceres, Johnny Guarnieri, Al Casey, Al Hall & Cozy Cole
Rockin' Chair
Rockin' Chair
Composer
Last played on
Nice and Easy Blues
Johnny Guarnieri
Nice and Easy Blues
Nice and Easy Blues
Performer
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Johnny Guarnieri
Tuxedo Junction
Tuxedo Junction
Composer
Last played on
Night And Day
Johnny Guarnieri
Night And Day
Night And Day
Last played on
Sorry I Lost My Head
Johnny Guarnieri
Sorry I Lost My Head
Sorry I Lost My Head
Last played on
Stealin' Apples
Johnny Guarnieri
Stealin' Apples
Stealin' Apples
Last played on
