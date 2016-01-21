Goldie Lookin ChainFormed 2000
Goldie Lookin Chain

2000

Goldie Lookin Chain Biography (Wikipedia)
Goldie Lookin Chain are a Welsh comedic rap music group from Newport, Wales. The group produces humorous, controversial and often explicit songs that satirise hip hop, today's consumer society, the "chav" culture and life in Newport and South Wales in general.
Goldie Lookin Chain Tracks
YOU'RE NOT FROM NEWPORT (CLEAN)



Half Man Half Machine



By Any Means Necessary



Guns Don't Kill People



Drop it Like Its Splott



Guns Don't Kill People Rappers Do



You're Not from Newport



Newport



You Know I loves You



Newport State of Mind



Welcome To Germany


Dubstep Christmas



Your Mrs Is A Nutter



Goldie Lookin Chain - Guns Don't Kill People, Rappers Do


You'Ll Never Be Alone On Christmas Day


Dubstep Xmas



New Day



You Knows I Love You Baby


Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Goldie Lookin Chain
London Stone, London, UK
29
Mar
2019
Goldie Lookin Chain
Fibbers, York, UK
5
Apr
2019
Goldie Lookin Chain
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
13
Apr
2019
Goldie Lookin Chain
The Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham, UK
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Dydd Miwsig Cymru / Welsh Music Day
2018-02-09
9
Feb
2018
Horizons: Dydd Miwsig Cymru / Welsh Music Day
Goldie Lookin Chain Links
