Amjad Farid (Fareed) Sabri (23 December 1970 – 22 June 2016) was a Pakistani qawwal, naat khawan and a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri And Nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia's most prominent qawwali singers, often reciting poems written by his father and uncle. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing. Pakistani police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to killing the renowned singer.