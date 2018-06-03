Amjad SabriBorn 23 December 1970. Died 22 June 2016
Amjad Sabri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970-12-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5166bb26-1182-4c3a-a1fb-187a8fcd02c3
Amjad Sabri Biography (Wikipedia)
Amjad Farid (Fareed) Sabri (23 December 1970 – 22 June 2016) was a Pakistani qawwal, naat khawan and a proponent of the Sufi Muslim tradition. Son of Ghulam Farid Sabri And Nephew of Maqbool Ahmed Sabri of the Sabri Brothers, he emerged as one of South Asia's most prominent qawwali singers, often reciting poems written by his father and uncle. He was shot dead in Karachi in a targeted killing. Pakistani police and paramilitary arrested his alleged killers who have confessed to killing the renowned singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amjad Sabri Tracks
Sort by
Rang
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Rang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05g5x7h.jpglink
Rang
Last played on
Tajdar-e-Haram
Amjad Sabri
Tajdar-e-Haram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tajdar-e-Haram
Performer
Last played on
