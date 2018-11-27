Steve Reich and Musicians
Steve Reich and Musicians
Biography (Wikipedia)
Steve Reich and Musicians, sometimes credited as the Steve Reich Ensemble, is a musical ensemble founded and led by the American composer Steve Reich (born 1936) to perform his compositions. This ensemble has premiered many of Reich's works and has performed his works more than any other. The ensemble received a Grammy Award in 1999.
Music for 18 Musicians (Section I)
Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians (Section I)
The Cave
Steve Reich
The Cave
Drumming
Steve Reich
Drumming
Music for 18 musicians
Steve Reich
Music for 18 musicians
Music for 18 Musicians 1. Pulses
Steve Reich
Music for 18 Musicians 1. Pulses
City Life: Heartbeats - Boats And Buoys/Heavy Smoke
Steve Reich
City Life: Heartbeats - Boats And Buoys/Heavy Smoke
City Life: It's Been A Honeymoon - Can't Take No Mo
Steve Reich and Musicians
City Life: It's Been A Honeymoon - Can't Take No Mo
Tehillim
Steve Reich
Tehillim
Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ
Steve Reich
Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ
The Desert Music, Third Movement Part One
Steve Reich
The Desert Music, Third Movement Part One
Drumming (Part 4)
Steve Reich
Drumming (Part 4)
Music for Large Ensemble
Steve Reich
Music for Large Ensemble
Daniel Variations : My name is Daniel Pearl
Steve Reich
Daniel Variations : My name is Daniel Pearl
Tehillim (Part 4)
Steve Reich
Tehillim (Part 4)
Drumming - part 4
Steve Reich
Drumming - part 4
The Desert Music; Third Movement Part Two (Moderate)
Steve Reich
The Desert Music; Third Movement Part Two (Moderate)
Music For 18 Musicians
Steve Reich
Music For 18 Musicians
The Desert Music - 3rd mvt, part 3
Steve Reich
The Desert Music - 3rd mvt, part 3
Pulses (Music for 18 Musicians)
Steve Reich & Steve Reich and Musicians
Pulses (Music for 18 Musicians)
Electric Counterpoint
Steve Reich and Musicians
Electric Counterpoint
Tehillim
Steve Reich
Tehillim
Tehillim
George Manahan, Steve Reich and Musicians & Steve Reich
Tehillim
Music For 18 Musicians: IIIA
Steve Reich
Music For 18 Musicians: IIIA
Reich: Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ
Steve Reich and Musicians
Reich: Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ
Dance Patterns
Steve Reich and Musicians
Dance Patterns
Section IIIA
Steve Reich and Musicians
Section IIIA
