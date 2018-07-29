Tarsem JassarPunjabi singer and actor
Tarsem Jassar
Tarsem Jassar Biography (Wikipedia)
Tarsem Jassar is a Punjabi lyricist, singer producer and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tarsem Jassar Tracks
TURBANATOR
Tarsem Jassar
TURBANATOR
TURBANATOR
Khadoos
Tarsem Jassar
Khadoos
Khadoos
