Aphrodite’s ChildFormed 1968. Disbanded 1971
Aphrodite’s Child
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtmx1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/51625f3d-adfa-4096-a7b9-113f5225cc58
Aphrodite’s Child Biography (Wikipedia)
Aphrodite's Child was a Greek progressive rock band formed in 1967, by Vangelis Papathanassiou (keyboards), Demis Roussos (bass, acoustic and electric guitar, vocals), Loukas Sideras (drums and vocals), and Silver Koulouris (guitar). The band's career ended shortly after release of their most impactful album, 666, which is on some lists of top progressive or psychedelic albums of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aphrodite’s Child Tracks
Sort by
The Four Horsemen
Aphrodite’s Child
The Four Horsemen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042yzcv.jpglink
The Four Horsemen
Last played on
Hic Et Nunc
Aphrodite’s Child
Hic Et Nunc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Hic Et Nunc
Last played on
Break
Aphrodite’s Child
Break
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Break
Last played on
Rain And Tears
Aphrodite’s Child
Rain And Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Rain And Tears
Last played on
Loud Loud Loud
Aphrodite’s Child
Loud Loud Loud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Loud Loud Loud
Last played on
Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall
Aphrodite’s Child
Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Spring, Summer, Winter and Fall
Last played on
It's Five O'Clock
Aphrodite’s Child
It's Five O'Clock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
It's Five O'Clock
Last played on
Magic Mirror
Aphrodite’s Child
Magic Mirror
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Magic Mirror
Last played on
Babylon
Aphrodite’s Child
Babylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Babylon
Last played on
The Wedding Of The Lamb
Aphrodite’s Child
The Wedding Of The Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
The Wedding Of The Lamb
Last played on
The Other People
Aphrodite’s Child
The Other People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
The Other People
Last played on
The Beast
Aphrodite’s Child
The Beast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
The Beast
Last played on
Aegian Sea
Aphrodite’s Child
Aegian Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
Aegian Sea
Last played on
The Marching Beast
Aphrodite’s Child
The Marching Beast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmx1.jpglink
The Marching Beast
Last played on
Playlists featuring Aphrodite’s Child
Aphrodite’s Child Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist