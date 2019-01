Aphrodite's Child was a Greek progressive rock band formed in 1967, by Vangelis Papathanassiou (keyboards), Demis Roussos (bass, acoustic and electric guitar, vocals), Loukas Sideras (drums and vocals), and Silver Koulouris (guitar). The band's career ended shortly after release of their most impactful album, 666, which is on some lists of top progressive or psychedelic albums of all time.

