Cherry People
Cherry People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/515fec15-41fa-4def-a3d6-6c83663dbcc5
Cherry People Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cherry People were a psychedelic pop and later hard rock group that formed from remnants of The English Setters. The band is best known for their semi-hit single And Suddenly, which reached No. 44, and including guitarist Punky Meadows who would join BUX and Angel in the early to mid 70s after leaving the Cherry People in 1972.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cherry People Tracks
Sort by
Cherry People Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist