Paddy O’BrienAccordionist, born 1945. Born 13 September 1945
Paddy O’Brien
1945-09-13
Paddy O’Brien Biography (Wikipedia)
Paddy O'Brien (born 13 September 1945) is an Irish accordion player and memoirist, author of The Road from Castlebarnagh: Growing Up In Irish Music and creator of the Paddy O'Brien Tune Collection: A Personal Treasury of Irish Traditional Music, the first published oral collection of Irish traditional music.
Paddy O’Brien Tracks
Ashes Of Love
Paddy O’Brien
Ashes Of Love
Ashes Of Love
Devil Woman
Paddy O’Brien
Devil Woman
Devil Woman
The Old Account
Paddy O’Brien
The Old Account
The Old Account
Reels: Sean Ryan's / Bitin'Bread and Atin' It
Paddy O’Brien
Reels: Sean Ryan's / Bitin'Bread and Atin' It
Think of Me When You're Lonely
Paddy O’Brien
Think of Me When You're Lonely
Think of Me When You're Lonely
