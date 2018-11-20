2 UnlimitedEurodance band from Netherlands, with Ray & Anita. Formed 1991. Disbanded 2002
2 Unlimited
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/515b236c-cce1-4dc2-aedd-50de7b1736e2
2 Unlimited Biography (Wikipedia)
2 Unlimited is a dance act founded by Belgian producers Jean-Paul De Coster and Phil Wilde in 1991 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dutch rapper Ray Slijngaard and Dutch vocalist Anita Doth fronted the act from 1991 to 1996. During the five years of 2 Unlimited's worldwide mainstream success, the act scored a total of 16 chart hits, including "Get Ready for This", "Twilight Zone", "No Limit", and "Tribal Dance". They have sold 18 million records worldwide. Although they enjoyed less mainstream recognition in the United States, many of their songs have become popular themes at American sporting events, particularly in the NHL and the NBA.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
2 Unlimited Tracks
Sort by
No Limit
2 Unlimited
No Limit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwbx7.jpglink
No Limit
Last played on
Get Ready For This
2 Unlimited
Get Ready For This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g8p7z.jpglink
Get Ready For This
Last played on
Get Ready For This (Orchestral Mix)
2 Unlimited
Get Ready For This (Orchestral Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump For Joy (Armand Van Helden's Dutch Touch Remix)
2 Unlimited
Jump For Joy (Armand Van Helden's Dutch Touch Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tribal Dance
2 Unlimited
Tribal Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tribal Dance
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
2 Unlimited, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
2 Unlimited, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
2 Unlimited, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
2 Unlimited, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
2 Unlimited, Jenny Berggren, Whigfield, Culture Beat, Rednex, La Bouche, Haddaway, Vengaboys and Dr. Alban
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
2 Unlimited Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist