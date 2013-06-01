CeciliaSpanish singer. Born 11 October 1948. Died 2 August 1976
Cecilia
1948-10-11
Cecilia Biography (Wikipedia)
Evangelina Sobredo Galanes, known as Cecilia, (October 11, 1948 – August 2, 1976) was a Spanish singer-songwriter. She took her stage name from the song "Cecilia" by Simon and Garfunkel.
