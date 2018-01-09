Friends of Dean MartinezFormed 1995
Friends of Dean Martinez
1995
Friends of Dean Martinez Biography (Wikipedia)
Friends of Dean Martinez is an instrumental rock/post-rock band featuring members of Giant Sand, Calexico, and Naked Prey. The band combines Americana with electronica, ambient, lounge, psychedelia and dub and intertwines surf rock-inspired lead guitars.
Friends of Dean Martinez Tracks
All The Pretty Horses
Friends of Dean Martinez
All The Pretty Horses
All The Pretty Horses
Given The Time
Friends of Dean Martinez
Given The Time
Given The Time
Wichita Lineman
Friends of Dean Martinez
Wichita Lineman
Wichita Lineman
Blood Of The Earth (Or The Sun Sets Red In The West)
Friends of Dean Martinez
Blood Of The Earth (Or The Sun Sets Red In The West)
Etchlorvynol
Friends of Dean Martinez
Etchlorvynol
Etchlorvynol
