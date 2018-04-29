Jesper Kyd Jakobson (born February 3, 1972) is a Danish composer and sound designer, who has worked on various video game, television, and film projects. He has composed soundtracks for the Hitman series, Assassin's Creed series, Borderlands series, Darksiders II and State of Decay, among many others. His scores use orchestra, choir, acoustic manipulations and electronic soundscapes.