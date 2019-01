Aleksander Zarzycki (26 February 1834 in Lviv (Lemberg), Austria-Hungary (now Ukraine) – 1 November 1895 in Warsaw) was a Polish pianist, composer and conductor. Author of piano and violin compositions, mazurkas, polonaises, krakowiaks, and songs.

In 1871 he co-founded and became a first director of the Warsaw Music Society (Warszawskie Towarzystwo Muzyczne). In the years of 1879–1888 director of the Warsaw Music Institute (Insytut Muzyczny w Warszawie).